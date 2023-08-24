Former Akwa Ibom Governor Predicts Challenges for Wike in FCT

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Obong Victor Attah, has expressed his concerns about the challenges that the new FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, might encounter due to the absence of adequate policies for the capital city.

Attah pointed out that the lack of clear policies in the past allowed FCT ministers to make laws arbitrarily. Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Attah emphasized the need for a comprehensive new town policy for effective city development.

He cited the example of Abuja, which lacked a defined policy, and highlighted Wike’s current difficulties as a consequence.

Wike recently addressed his ministry’s staff, warning of property demolitions that don’t align with the FCT masterplan and announcing a ban on cattle grazing. He also stressed the importance of curbing street trading due to security concerns.

Attah tied the FCT situation to the larger issue of Niger Delta development, suggesting that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) isn’t the ideal solution.

He proposed scrapping the NDDC and allowing the region to manage its resources for comprehensive development. Attah underscored the need for a properly funded ministry to handle various aspects of regional development, from infrastructure to social amenities, emphasizing that a clear budget is crucial for achieving real progress.