Menu
Search
Subscribe
Opinion

ECOWAS Grants Islamic Leaders Nod To Continue Negotiations With Niger Junta by Paul Ejime

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

ECOWAS Chaiman and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja granted a group of Islamic Ulamas (scholars) the approval to continue negotiations with the Niger junta for the peaceful restoration of constitutional order in that country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This was after the group led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi had briefed the ECOWAS Chairman on the outcome of their previous mission to Niger at the behest of the regional organization.

The team, which is opposed to the use military force threated by ECOWAS, is expected to return to Niamey for further talks with the Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani-led junta.

Rtd Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Head of State and the ECOWAS Special envoy to Niger, is also pursuing a similar back-channel diplomatic initiative to ensure a peaceful resolution of the Niger crisis after weeks of concerning stand-off.

President Tinubu is expected to brief his Heads of State colleagues on the next move by ECOWAS, which has rejected the 36-month political transition plan proposed by the junta.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Olumide Akpata temporarily leaves Templars to pursue political aspirations for nation-building.
Next article
NNPP Faction Vows to Address Kwankwaso Despite Suspension
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Naija247news, New York -
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

Idowu Peters -
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

Emman Tochi -
Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to...

Tinubu holds the Clerk of Chicago University Responsible for Certificate Error.

Gbenga Samson -
The legal proceedings initiated by PDP presidential candidate Atiku...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Opinion 0
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

News Analysis 0
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

FootBall 0
Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights