Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to acquire the talents of Kelechi Iheanacho, the Super Eagles and Leicester City striker.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

However, reliable journalist Ekrem Konur has disclosed that Roy Hodgson, the condition being that Iheanacho doesn’t wish to play in the English Championship, will only initiate an official move.

Konur also revealed that due to his substantial weekly wage, Leicester City intends to offload Iheanacho.

Currently earning £80k-per-week at the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho has played 210 senior matches since joining from Manchester City in 2017.

Crystal Palace aims to commence negotiations with a bid of approximately €10 million to €12 million, as stated by Konur.

Given that Iheanacho’s contract expires in less than a year, the ongoing transfer window presents Enzo Maresca’s final chance to capitalize on his valuable asset, particularly after relegation.

Football Insider suggests that the Nigerian international might finalize his departure during the closing days of the transfer market. While there is interest from Saudi Arabia, the striker could potentially remain in the top-flight and transition to Selhurst Park.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu holds the Clerk of Chicago University Responsible for Certificate Error.
Next article
BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Naija247news, New York -
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

Idowu Peters -
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Tinubu holds the Clerk of Chicago University Responsible for Certificate Error.

Gbenga Samson -
The legal proceedings initiated by PDP presidential candidate Atiku...

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Predicts Challenges for Wike in FCT

Idowu Peters -
Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Obong Victor Attah, has expressed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Opinion 0
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

News Analysis 0
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Tinubu holds the Clerk of Chicago University Responsible for Certificate Error.

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The legal proceedings initiated by PDP presidential candidate Atiku...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights