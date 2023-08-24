Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to acquire the talents of Kelechi Iheanacho, the Super Eagles and Leicester City striker.

However, reliable journalist Ekrem Konur has disclosed that Roy Hodgson, the condition being that Iheanacho doesn’t wish to play in the English Championship, will only initiate an official move.

Konur also revealed that due to his substantial weekly wage, Leicester City intends to offload Iheanacho.

Currently earning £80k-per-week at the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho has played 210 senior matches since joining from Manchester City in 2017.

Crystal Palace aims to commence negotiations with a bid of approximately €10 million to €12 million, as stated by Konur.

Given that Iheanacho’s contract expires in less than a year, the ongoing transfer window presents Enzo Maresca’s final chance to capitalize on his valuable asset, particularly after relegation.

Football Insider suggests that the Nigerian international might finalize his departure during the closing days of the transfer market. While there is interest from Saudi Arabia, the striker could potentially remain in the top-flight and transition to Selhurst Park.