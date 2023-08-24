BRICS rejects Nigeria, Approves Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and UAE membership

The BRICS group of developing nations has rejected Nigeria’s application to join and plans to include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE instead, aiming to bolster the bloc’s influence in the face of US and Western dominance.

The expansion, set for January 1, 2024, may lead to future admissions.

BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and seeks to address disparities in the global order.

Economic sanctions on Russia and tensions between China and the US drive the bloc’s push for economic and political counterbalance.

The move was lauded by leaders like South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping.