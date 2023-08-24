Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

BRICS payment system not designed to replace SWIFT -S.Africa finance minister

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) – South Africa’s finance minister said on Thursday that the BRICS grouping would not be looking to replace international payment systems including SWIFT, but rather consider creating one that would strengthen trade in local currencies.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the conclusion of a three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg, the bloc’s leaders announced they would task their finance ministers to consider the issues of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back in a year.

De-dollarisation is a particular priority for Russia, whose economy has been crippled by sanctions imposed by the West over its invasion of Ukraine and is banned from SWIFT.

“It’s not an alternative to SWIFT,” Enoch Godongwana, who hosted his fellow BRICS finance ministers at the summit, told Reuters. “It is a payment system which facilitates a deepening of the use of local currencies.”

The creation of a common BRICS currency, an idea floated notably by Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was not on the finance ministers’ agenda during the meetings, he said, adding that its implementation would be “problematic”.

“You must have one central bank,” he said. “You must lose your monetary policy independence. It’s a major challenge, which would imply, in our case, major constitutional implications.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s president Tinubu orders immediate resolution to disagreement with Emirates Airline
Next article
China’s Xi pledges to support Africa’s industrialisation at BRICS
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s President Tinubu To Envoys: Only Home Grown Solutions Will Solve African Problems

Gbenga Samson -
....Directs Immediate Resolution of Disagreements with UAE on Emirate...

Analysis: BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc’s geopolitical aspirations

Naija247news, New York -
Admitting more members will make agreement more difficult Initial focus...

China’s Xi pledges to support Africa’s industrialisation at BRICS

Naija247news, New York -
BEIJING/JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's leader Xi Jinping...

Nigeria’s president Tinubu orders immediate resolution to disagreement with Emirates Airline

Godwin Okafor -
ABUJA, Aug 24 - Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s President Tinubu To Envoys: Only Home Grown Solutions Will Solve African Problems

Diplomacy 0
....Directs Immediate Resolution of Disagreements with UAE on Emirate...

Analysis: BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc’s geopolitical aspirations

News Analysis 0
Admitting more members will make agreement more difficult Initial focus...

China’s Xi pledges to support Africa’s industrialisation at BRICS

Members 0
BEIJING/JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's leader Xi Jinping...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights