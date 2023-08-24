Menu
Search
Subscribe
Members

BRICS not in competition with anyone, not in opposition to anyone — Putin

By: News Wire

Date:

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS is not competing with anyone and does not oppose anyone, but the establishment of a multipolar world order has irreconcilable adversaries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said by video link at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I would like to note that BRICS is not competing with anyone, does not oppose anyone. But it is also obvious that this objective process of establishing a new world order still has irreconcilable adversaries seeking to slow down this process,” he said.

Putin said the adversaries “are trying to hold back the emergence of new independent centers of development and influence in the world.”

The president also noted the importance of the BRICS Plus/Outreach format.

“It is very important and provides a good opportunity for substantive discussion of pressing issues of mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries that largely share the approaches of the five member states, meaning the countries that share our views,” he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS mulls using national currencies for payments — Ramaphosa.
Next article
Police Commissioner raises alarm, says Illegal fabrication of AK-47 ongoing in Lagos
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Samuel Onyekwe -
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been...

Iran backs BRICS efforts to replace dollar in international settlements — President

News Wire -
"We strongly support the BRICS countries in their de-dollarization...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Political parties 0
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights