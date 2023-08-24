Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

BRICS mulls using national currencies for payments — Ramaphosa.

By: News Wire

Date:

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Leaders of BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) have tasked their countries’ finance ministries and central banks with considering the possibility of launching national currencies-based payment instruments and platforms, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“We have noted that there is global momentum for the use of local currencies, alternative financial arrangements and alternative payment systems.

As BRICS, we are ready to explore opportunities for improving the stability, reliability and fairness of the global financial architecture.

The Summit agreed to task the BRICS Finance Ministers and/or Central Bank Governors, as appropriate, to consider the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back to the BRICS leaders by the next Summit,” he said.

The summit of BRICS members is taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JAPA: Nigerians stranded in UK after spending savings on fake jobs.
Next article
BRICS not in competition with anyone, not in opposition to anyone — Putin
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Samuel Onyekwe -
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been...

Iran backs BRICS efforts to replace dollar in international settlements — President

News Wire -
"We strongly support the BRICS countries in their de-dollarization...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Political parties 0
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights