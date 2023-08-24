BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, gathered in Johannesburg, South Africa, to discuss their discontent with the dominance of the dollar as the international reserve currency and medium of global trade.

Obasanjo questioned the necessity of using dollars when buying from other countries. Other leaders, such as Brazil’s Lula Da Silva and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, also expressed their desire to move away from the USD and explore alternative currencies for international trade.

This sentiment has been amplified due to the sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia, leading nations to seek more equitable alternatives. However, the creation of an alternative currency presents challenges and contentious questions.

Experts have highlighted that despite the strong rhetoric against the dollar, developing a viable alternative will require a medium to long-term strategy, as there are no immediate solutions.