Bandits kill 2 customs officers, take AK-47 rifles in Kebbi.

By: News Wire

Date:

Suspected bandits have killed two Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) officers, Abdullahi Mohammed and A. K. Shehu, in Kebbi State.

The victims, a Customs Assistant II and an Inspector Customs, were attacked on Thursday morning, August 24, 2023, around 1:30 a.m. while patrolling the Dakingari-Koko road.

Following the assault, the bandits made off with one of the deceased’s AK-47 rifles. The Kebbi State Government has expressed deep concern over the officers’ deaths.

Governor Nasir Idris, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, conveyed condolences to the families and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), promising temporary support for the bereaved families.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to aiding security agencies in combatting criminal elements in the region.

Those present at the funeral included Head of Service Safiyanu Garba-Bena, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Garba Muazu, Director of Security Alhaji Abdulrahman, and Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

