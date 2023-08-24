Ban on importation of SIM cards rakes over N55bn for local manufacturers- NCC

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the ban on the importation of whole-body SIM cards raked in over N55 billion for local manufacturers.

This was disclosed by the Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Umar Danbatta, at the second edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE) in Lagos, on Wednesday, August 23.

Danbatta, who was represented by Ubale Maska, the commission’s Executive Commissioner (Technical Service), also revealed that they’ve created the Nigeria Office for Development of Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) as a special-purpose vehicle to bring it to fulfilment.

He said;

“I am happy to inform you that NTICE is one of the achievements of NCC through NODITS because it has served not only to promote pillar number five (strategic partnering) of the strategic management plan SMP 2020-2024 of the commission.

“The commission is equally committed to continuously supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and innovators to promote our talented young persons and ventures through angel investments, research and development support, exposure to investors and sponsorship to local and international tech events.

“This ban has not only eased the burden on our demand for foreign exchange but has also created business in excess of N55 billion for the local SIM card manufacturers in Nigeria which in turn has created direct and indirect jobs.”

Danbatta also urged the government to grant the telecommunications industry autonomy to enable it to thrive.(www.naija247news.com).