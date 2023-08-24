Menu
Baby girl found dead days after she was reported missing in South Africa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Thato Ralisite, a 2-year-old girl, was found dead in a grazing field a few days after she was reported missing in the North West, South Africa.

A passer-by found Thato’s body at about 18:00 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in a grazing field in Myra Village, close to Pudimoe.

According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, Thato was last seen playing in the yard of her aunt’s house at about 17:00 on Saturday, August 19.

The family, community and police officers, some on horses and others with the help of dogs, started looking for her.

“Police, family and community members carried out a search around the village on Monday and Tuesday, and were assisted by the K9 and Mounted Units of the police. After days of searching, the body of missing Thato was discovered in a grazing field in the North West,” Myburgh said in a statement on Wednesday.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

