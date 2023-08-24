Menu
Politics & Govt News

Army Accuses IPOB of Attacking Military Base In Imo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 24,2023.

The Nigerian army has announced that it foiled an attack allegedly carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra fighters in Imo State on its Forward Operating Base.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said that troops killed one of the fighters and arrested two after a fierce gun battle that ensued on August 20.

The statement read; “Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in 82 Division, Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

“The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023 but met their Waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralized one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled.

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

