Political parties

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has been ousted as the Labour Party’s national chairman by an appellate court in Owerri, Imo state.

The court affirmed Lamidi Apapa as the new National Chairman of the party and nullified the gubernatorial candidacy of Senator Athan Achonu of Imo State and others affiliated with the Abure-led faction.

Furthermore, the court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly acknowledge and publish the names of all governorship candidates chosen by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

