Entertainment

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a new chapter in her life as she marks her 46th birthday with a stunning ageless photoshoot.

The mother of two widely known for the popular sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary is a year older today, 24th August 2023.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, Funke Akindele celebrated her birthday with a special request from her creator.

She prayed to never suffer pain onward while emphasizing abundant and overflowing joy for the rest of her life.

“To God be the Glory. Happy birthday OLUWAFUNKE AKINDELE!! You will never know sorrow in Jesus’ name!! Ayo ni ooo,” she wrote. (www.naija247news.com).

