Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Abuja collapsed plaza: Wike orders arrest of landlord

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The collapse of a two-storey building on Lagos Crescent in Garki Village, Garki District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has prompted immediate action from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The incident occurred on August 24, and Wike has ordered the swift identification and apprehension of the building’s owner.

While on-site, Wike expressed his concern about the lack of resettlement for the original residents of the area over the years. He commended the rescue teams for saving 37 lives but lamented the loss of two lives.

He urged the Permanent Secretary to arrange for hospital bills to be covered promptly for the rescued individuals.

Wike emphasized the importance of adhering to building codes and approvals for the safety of everyone, and he pledged to resettle the affected residents and prevent further development in the area. He called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the government for the collective good.

Wike concluded by extending his sympathies to those who lost their lives, ensuring that the government would cover hospital bills and continue rescue efforts until everyone trapped in the debris was rescued.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
48 Abducted Women Freed by Boko Haram After Ransom Payment in Borno
Next article
Chicago University deletes President Tinubu’s records at Atiku’s request.
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Samuel Onyekwe -
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been...

Iran backs BRICS efforts to replace dollar in international settlements — President

News Wire -
"We strongly support the BRICS countries in their de-dollarization...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Political parties 0
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights