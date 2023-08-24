Abuja collapsed plaza: Wike orders arrest of landlord

The collapse of a two-storey building on Lagos Crescent in Garki Village, Garki District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has prompted immediate action from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The incident occurred on August 24, and Wike has ordered the swift identification and apprehension of the building’s owner.

While on-site, Wike expressed his concern about the lack of resettlement for the original residents of the area over the years. He commended the rescue teams for saving 37 lives but lamented the loss of two lives.

He urged the Permanent Secretary to arrange for hospital bills to be covered promptly for the rescued individuals.

Wike emphasized the importance of adhering to building codes and approvals for the safety of everyone, and he pledged to resettle the affected residents and prevent further development in the area. He called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the government for the collective good.

Wike concluded by extending his sympathies to those who lost their lives, ensuring that the government would cover hospital bills and continue rescue efforts until everyone trapped in the debris was rescued.