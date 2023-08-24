48 Abducted Women Freed by Boko Haram After Ransom Payment in Borno

According to Naija247news, Boko Haram militants have freed 48 abducted women in Borno State following a ransom payment.

The women were taken from Maiwa and Shuwarin villages in Mafa Local Government Area while working on their farms on August 22, 2023.

The insurgents subsequently demanded ransoms from their families. Notably, on August 23, the women were released after each family paid N50,000 to the terrorists.

Prior to this, eight of the victims were released by paying N20,000 each.