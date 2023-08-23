You can’t frustrate me – Umahi warns civil servants

August 23,2023.

Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, has warned civil servants against attempting to frustrate his effort in providing quality infrastructure for the country.

Umahi who gave the warning while interacting with contractors and senior civil servants in the ministry, said his file should not spend more than two hours on the table of any official of the ministry. He stated that he’s determined to instill discipline and hard work in the system.

The former Governor of Ebonyi also stated that he is not answerable to anybody but the Almighty God and President Bola Tinubu.

He further likened public funds to cancer, leprosy, HIV/ AIDS and many others, adding that who ever mis appropriates such under his watch would be cursed.Umahi said;

“No civil servant has the capacity to frustrate me. You can’t keep my file in your office for two hours. You can’t try it.” (www.naija247news.com)