Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

You can’t frustrate me – Umahi warns civil servants

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 23,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, has warned civil servants against attempting to frustrate his effort in providing quality infrastructure for the country.

Umahi who gave the warning while interacting with contractors and senior civil servants in the ministry, said his file should not spend more than two hours on the table of any official of the ministry. He stated that he’s determined to instill discipline and hard work in the system.

The former Governor of Ebonyi also stated that he is not answerable to anybody but the Almighty God and President Bola Tinubu.

He further likened public funds to cancer, leprosy, HIV/ AIDS and many others, adding that who ever mis appropriates such under his watch would be cursed.Umahi said;

“No civil servant has the capacity to frustrate me. You can’t keep my file in your office for two hours. You can’t try it.” (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bauchi Police Arrest House Wife for Killing 4-day-old stepson
Next article
NESG, CBN discuss synergy, economic stability
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NESG, CBN discuss synergy, economic stability

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
L-R Board director of the NESG, Philip Mshelbila, outgoing...

Bauchi Police Arrest House Wife for Killing 4-day-old stepson

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bauchi Police Command have arrested Furera...

Niger: AU plans Penalty against junta’s supporters

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 23,2023. The African Union, AU, yesterday asked its commission...

We’re going to see new things for our country through our President Tinubu – Pastor Kumuyi says

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 23,2023. The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NESG, CBN discuss synergy, economic stability

Economy 0
L-R Board director of the NESG, Philip Mshelbila, outgoing...

Bauchi Police Arrest House Wife for Killing 4-day-old stepson

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bauchi Police Command have arrested Furera...

Niger: AU plans Penalty against junta’s supporters

Regions 0
August 23,2023. The African Union, AU, yesterday asked its commission...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights