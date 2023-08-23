Wike identifies 30 areas in FCT, putting 6000 buildings at risk of demolition.

As reported by Naija247news, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has given the green light for the demolition of slums in Garki, Jabi, and 28 other areas. These locations, already surveyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority, are slated for the demolition process. Approximately 6,000 marked buildings are targeted in a bid to clear the FCT of shanties and unauthorized structures.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The affected demolition areas span 30 locations across the Federal Capital Territory. Wike’s commitment to restoring the FCT’s master plan and eliminating illegal structures has prompted this move, indicating a strong stance against land speculations.

Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, shared that a fresh survey will be conducted, noting that the last one occurred in February 2022. The areas marked for demolition, as authenticated by the FCTA, include:

1. Apo Mechanic Village

2. Byanzhin

3. Dawaki

4. Dei Dei

5. Durumi

6. Dutse

7. Garki

8. Garki Village

9. Gishiri

10. Gwagwalada

11. Idu

12. Jabi

13. Kado Village

14. Karmo

15. Karshi

16. Karu

17. Katampe

18. Ketti Village

19. Kpaduma

20. Kabusa

21. Kpana Village

22. Kubwa

23. Lokogoma

24. Lugbe

25. Mabushi

26. Mpape

27. Nyanya

28. Piya Kasa

29. Jikwoyi

30. Galadima