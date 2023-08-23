Wike identifies 30 areas in FCT, putting 6000 buildings at risk of demolition.

As reported by Naija247news, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has given the green light for the demolition of slums in Garki, Jabi, and 28 other areas. These locations, already surveyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority, are slated for the demolition process. Approximately 6,000 marked buildings are targeted in a bid to clear the FCT of shanties and unauthorized structures.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
The affected demolition areas span 30 locations across the Federal Capital Territory. Wike’s commitment to restoring the FCT’s master plan and eliminating illegal structures has prompted this move, indicating a strong stance against land speculations.
Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, shared that a fresh survey will be conducted, noting that the last one occurred in February 2022. The areas marked for demolition, as authenticated by the FCTA, include:
1. Apo Mechanic Village
2. Byanzhin
3. Dawaki
4. Dei Dei
5. Durumi
6. Dutse
7. Garki
8. Garki Village
9. Gishiri
10. Gwagwalada
11. Idu
12. Jabi
13. Kado Village
14. Karmo
15. Karshi
16. Karu
17. Katampe
18. Ketti Village
19. Kpaduma
20. Kabusa
21. Kpana Village
22. Kubwa
23. Lokogoma
24. Lugbe
25. Mabushi
26. Mpape
27. Nyanya
28. Piya Kasa
29. Jikwoyi
30. Galadima