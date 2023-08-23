Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Wike identifies 30 areas in FCT, putting 6000 buildings at risk of demolition.

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

As reported by Naija247news, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has given the green light for the demolition of slums in Garki, Jabi, and 28 other areas. These locations, already surveyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority, are slated for the demolition process. Approximately 6,000 marked buildings are targeted in a bid to clear the FCT of shanties and unauthorized structures.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The affected demolition areas span 30 locations across the Federal Capital Territory. Wike’s commitment to restoring the FCT’s master plan and eliminating illegal structures has prompted this move, indicating a strong stance against land speculations.

Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, shared that a fresh survey will be conducted, noting that the last one occurred in February 2022. The areas marked for demolition, as authenticated by the FCTA, include:

1. Apo Mechanic Village
2. Byanzhin
3. Dawaki
4. Dei Dei
5. Durumi
6. Dutse
7. Garki
8. Garki Village
9. Gishiri
10. Gwagwalada
11. Idu
12. Jabi
13. Kado Village
14. Karmo
15. Karshi
16. Karu
17. Katampe
18. Ketti Village
19. Kpaduma
20. Kabusa
21. Kpana Village
22. Kubwa
23. Lokogoma
24. Lugbe
25. Mabushi
26. Mpape
27. Nyanya
28. Piya Kasa
29. Jikwoyi
30. Galadima

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA hunts ‘Lekki drug dealer’ who injured operative while fleeing arrest.
Next article
New university curriculum to be implemented from September 2023, says NUC.
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

New university curriculum to be implemented from September 2023, says NUC.

Yetunde Kolawale -
As reported by Naija247news, the National Universities Commission (NUC)...

NDLEA hunts ‘Lekki drug dealer’ who injured operative while fleeing arrest.

Yetunde Kolawale -
According to a report from Naija247news, the National Drug...

Wike alleges that corn vendors contribute to insecurity in Abuja.

Samuel Onyekwe -
According to reports from Naija247news, Nyesom Wike, the Minister...

Court dismisses suits attempting to prevent DSS and AGF from arresting Emefiele’s siblings.

Saraki Mohammed -
Court dismisses suits seeking to halt DSS and AGF...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

New university curriculum to be implemented from September 2023, says NUC.

ASUU 0
As reported by Naija247news, the National Universities Commission (NUC)...

NDLEA hunts ‘Lekki drug dealer’ who injured operative while fleeing arrest.

Top Stories 0
According to a report from Naija247news, the National Drug...

Wike alleges that corn vendors contribute to insecurity in Abuja.

Regions 0
According to reports from Naija247news, Nyesom Wike, the Minister...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights