Wike alleges that corn vendors contribute to insecurity in Abuja.

According to reports from Naija247news, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has taken measures to curb insecurity and disorder in Abuja. He has officially banned street vending in the city, including the sale of corn, citing their contribution to crime and instability.

During a meeting with the management staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and Federal Capital Development Authority, Wike emphasized the need to restore Abuja to its intended state. He expressed concern over the lack of proper lighting in many areas and urged a swift restoration of light throughout the city.

Wike has issued a directive for an immediate cleanup of Abuja, stressing that sanitation officials should be available at all times to address cleanliness issues. He made it clear that officials failing to meet cleanliness standards could face removal from their positions. Additionally, he emphasized that unauthorized motor parks will not be allowed to operate.

The Minister highlighted the risks associated with street trading, particularly the unsanitary waste disposal practices that create security concerns. He pointed out that criminals take advantage of these situations, using street vendors as opportunities to gather information. Wike stressed the need to eliminate street hawkers for the sake of security.

Addressing the problem of illegal structures and shanties, Wike stated that development control is a critical concern. He vowed to demolish any structures that are built illegally, regardless of the individuals responsible. He underlined his commitment to maintaining order and ensuring that unauthorized structures are removed.