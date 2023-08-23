We’re going to see new things for our country through our President Tinubu – Pastor Kumuyi says

August 23,2023.

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has said that Nigerians are going to see good things though President Tinubu and members of his cabinet.

While speaking with newsmen ahead of the monthly Global Crusade of the Church scheduled for Osogbo on Thursday, August 24, Kumuyi said God has not forsaken the country and Nigerians will witness a new country through the President. He opined that the President’s new cabinet was carefully chosen and made of people with good antecedents.

Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and through the members of the cabinet. Good things will happen.

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen. If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.

“God will perform a miracle in the heart of our leaders and their hearts will be towards the people and the wisdom to lead us and do everything that will benefit us as a country, the Lord himself will do it in their hearts”.(www.naija247news.com)