Companies & Markets

Universal Insurance Unveils mobile platform to boost insurance penetration.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Universal Insurance Plc has launched mobile application and a network platform to boost insurance penetration.

Commenting on the newly lauched app, the Managing Director of Universal Insurance Plc, Benedict Ujoatuonu, stated thus:

“As a digitally compliant entity, achieving true financial inclusion and broad insurance outreach necessitates making insurance accessible to all. Our goal is to ensure that insurance coverage reaches every corner of the nation at affordable rates.”

The mobile application granted customers seamless access to policies and facilitates effortless claim filing with a mere touch.

Whether users needed to assess policy particulars or file claims, the app’s effortless navigation empowered users to effectively manage their insurance requirements without complications, he said.

‘The Network Marketing Cluster is aimed to promote personal insurance products and incentivise customers to refer others.

“As Universal Insurance Plc expands its product offerings, the company envisions introducing additional products over time”

The referral process was seamlessly integrated through a user-friendly system, generating unique links that yield incentives upon click-through.

“Our referral system allows customers to earn incentives without any upfront payment.

“This approach is thoughtfully tailored to ensure maximum benefits for all participants. The products are categorised into different tiers—bronze, silver, and gold—each offering distinct incentives.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

