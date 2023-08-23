Unical Appoints Dr Rose Ohiama Ugbe as Acting Dean of Law Faculty

August 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku Obi, has approved the appointment of Dr Rose Ohiama Ugbe as the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law to replace Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the former Dean of Faculty of Law who was suspended on Aug. 17 on the grounds of improper behavior and sexual harassment.

This was contained in a release issued on Tuesday by the University Registrar Mr Gabriel Egbe.

According to the statement, Dr. Ugbe will serve as the acting Dean of the Faculty of Law.

The statement indicated that Ugbe’s appointment took effect from Tuesday, August 22, and would run till a substantive Dean is elected for the faculty.

It said that Ugbe would take up the responsibilities and duties associated with the office and also oversee the faculty’s academic programmes.

She would also foster a healthy relationship among staff and students, and create a positive environment for teaching and learning in the faculty.

Other functions include supporting faculty members in their research activities and collaborating with the University administration to implement and actualise the institution’s vision.

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ugbe.

Ndifon is specifically accused of improper behaviour towards female students, among other irregularities.

Already, a seven-man panel has been set up to look into the allegations.(www.naija247news.com).