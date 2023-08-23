Umahi Issues Warning to Civil Servants: “You Can’t Frustrate Me”

Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, has cautioned civil servants against any attempts to hinder his efforts in enhancing the country’s infrastructure.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Addressing contractors and senior civil servants within the ministry, Umahi emphasized that his goal is to ensure the prompt processing of files, setting a maximum limit of two hours for any official to handle his files. He is determined to establish discipline and a strong work ethic within the system.

Former Governor of Ebonyi, Umahi, asserted that he is accountable to no one but the Almighty God and President Bola Tinubu. Drawing an analogy, he likened public funds to diseases such as cancer, leprosy, and HIV/AIDS, warning that anyone who misappropriates such funds during his tenure would face dire consequences.

Umahi stated, “No civil servant possesses the capability to thwart my efforts. Holding onto my files for extended periods in your office is not an option. Don’t attempt it.”