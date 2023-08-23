Troops Foil IPOB/ESN Attack and Disrupt Boko Haram Activities

The 34 Artillery Brigade’s troops, operating within the 82 Division Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility, successfully thwarted an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), on their Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji along the Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, also disclosed that the troops executed an ambush on insurgents en route to attacking Bobo Village in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. During the intense engagement, two criminals were neutralized, and the troops recovered two AK 47 Rifles and four motorcycles.

In the incident involving the IPOB/ESN attack, Nwachukwu’s statement emphasized the troops’ unwavering vigilance that led to the insurgents’ defeat. One of the fighters was neutralized, two were apprehended, and others fled the scene. Items seized included a vehicle, a mobile phone, a machete, expended 7.62mm Special Ammunition cases, and an expended 12.7mm Ammunition case.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Army shared a separate instance where a Boko Haram fighter, along with his wife, surrendered to the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza following aggressive combat operations in the northeast. The terrorist handed over an AK 47 Rifle and 10 live rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition.

On August 21, 2023, troops from the 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under the 8 Division Area of Responsibility, executed a successful ambush against insurgents aiming to attack Bobo Village in Zamfara State. The operation resulted in the elimination of two criminals, recovery of two AK 47 Rifles, and the confiscation of four motorcycles.

The Nigerian Army called on law-abiding citizens to actively support its efforts in enhancing security across the nation.

Source: Naija247news.