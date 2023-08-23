Suspected Terrorists Kidnap Air Force officer in Niger,demand N10m ransom

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian Air Force officer, ACM Shuaibu Umar Bashir, have been kidnapped by unknown terrorists in Niger State.

Nashir was abducted along Birnin Gwari Road on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

According to SaharaReporters, family sources said that the terrorists also demanded N10million ransom within three days from the relatives of the officer.

It was gathered that ACM Bashir was going back to his station to resume duty when he was kidnapped by the terrorists.

“The NAF authorities and the military have refused to engage with his family. He was going back to his station to resume his duty. He had been mobilised to Niger State. But he was kidnapped along Birnin Gwari Road in Niger State,” a family source said.

“He was kidnapped on Sunday, and the military appears not to be acting enough to get him out,” another source added. (www.naija247news.com).