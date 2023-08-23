Menu
Suspected Terrorists Kidnap Air Force officer in Niger,demand N10m ransom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian Air Force officer, ACM Shuaibu Umar Bashir, have been kidnapped by unknown terrorists in Niger State.

Nashir was abducted along Birnin Gwari Road on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

According to SaharaReporters, family sources said that the terrorists also demanded N10million ransom within three days from the relatives of the officer.

It was gathered that ACM Bashir was going back to his station to resume duty when he was kidnapped by the terrorists.

“The NAF authorities and the military have refused to engage with his family. He was going back to his station to resume his duty. He had been mobilised to Niger State. But he was kidnapped along Birnin Gwari Road in Niger State,” a family source said.

“He was kidnapped on Sunday, and the military appears not to be acting enough to get him out,” another source added. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

