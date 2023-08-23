Menu
Super Falcons Star, Michelle Alozie Meets Davido

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 23, 2023.

Michelle Alozie, Super Falcons Player,shared a photo of herself with music sensation Davido.

Alozie was part of the Nigerian team that featured at the just concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

She played a vital part for Randy Waldrum’s girls, who reached the second round of the tournament before the Three Lionesses of England knocked them out via a penalty shootout.(www.naija247news.com).

