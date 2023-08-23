Menu
Sanwo-Olu Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing PAs From Outside Public Service

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Lagos State government has issued a directive barring commissioners and special advisers from appointing personal assistants from outside the state’s public service. This move is in response to the need to align appointments with the state’s public service structure.

The circular, dated August 18, 2023, and signed by the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, emphasizes that such appointments would deviate from the established state public service framework. Muri-Okunola highlights that these external personal assistants would not be granted privileges nor permitted access to official documents.

While acknowledging the pivotal role personal assistants play in supporting political appointees for effective service delivery, Muri-Okunola suggests that these support roles could be sourced internally from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within the state. This approach ensures that qualified and capable officers are designated to commissioners and special advisers, thereby avoiding an increase in the government’s wage bill.

Muri-Okunola urges political appointees seeking personal assistants to collaborate with the accounting officer of the relevant MDAs. This measure aims to streamline the process and maintain transparency.

In conclusion, Muri-Okunola calls on accounting officers to take note of the contents of the circular and ensure its widespread awareness across the public service. This directive demonstrates the government’s commitment to rationalize appointments and maintain efficient governance practices.

