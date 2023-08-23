Menu
Search
Subscribe
Opinion

Reuben Abati on Tinubu’s Ministers and Nigeria’s Dilemma

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Yesterday, 45 Ministers were inaugurated in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s exercise of executive powers granted by Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution and in accordance with Section 147(3). These Ministers, part of the “Restored Hope Agenda,” are tasked with delivering Tinubu’s eight-point manifesto, which covers national security, the economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation, education, and healthcare, with an emphasis on the economy and security.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An immediate observation about this cabinet is its unprecedented size since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999. Given Nigeria’s current economic situation, this large cabinet is concerning, hinting at a shift towards “big government” with substantial cost implications. In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo began with 42 Ministers (later reduced to 27), while President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua had 39, President Goodluck Jonathan had 33 (later 37), and President Buhari had 36 (increased to 42 in 2019). President Tinubu initially nominated 48 Ministers, with three awaiting further screening.

Despite Nigeria’s dire economic condition, with over 113 million people in multidimensional poverty, high inflation rates, staggering unemployment, and a significant debt burden, the government’s response seems inadequate. Fuel subsidy removal, currency depreciation, and additional taxes are creating financial distress among Nigerians. Yet, the government’s response contrasts with its own bloated size – the largest cabinet since 1999.

President Tinubu’s administration is expected to prioritize the implementation of the Oronsaye Report, aimed at restructuring and rationalizing federal government parastatals, commissions, and agencies. However, this expectation seems unfounded. The World Bank’s recommendation for “business unusual” also appears unheeded. A disconnect exists between government’s call for sacrifice and its refusal to trim its size and tighten its belt.

It’s worth noting that the quality of the appointed Ministers has raised concerns. This appears more like settling political debts than assembling a high-caliber team. There are also concerns about gender representation and the lack of inclusion for people with disabilities. If the President aims to achieve results, Ministers must be chosen based on competence rather than political affiliations.

To counter potential mismanagement and lack of performance, Ministers should be assessed using Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), with portfolios assigned during nomination. This allows for timely adjustments before confirmation. Training on procurement laws and public service rules is essential, as many past Ministers have depended on civil servants for guidance, leading to inefficiency.

President Tinubu must create a government that serves the people and is free from excessive sycophancy. A leaner and more effective government is the solution, not a continuation of the status quo. As Nigerians, we hope for an administration that delivers true change and benefits every citizen.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kaduna State High Court Nullifies El-Rufai’s Banishment of Arak Monarch – Orders Payment of N5m Damages
Next article
The Real Subsidies Are Not For The Poor, But The Rich – Femi Falana, SAN
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

Samuel Onyekwe -
President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments...

Sanwo-Olu Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing PAs From Outside Public Service

Yetunde Kolawale -
The Lagos State government has issued a directive barring...

The Real Subsidies Are Not For The Poor, But The Rich – Femi Falana, SAN

Naija247news, New York -
Globally, subsidies, whether for food, transportation, energy or housing,...

Kaduna State High Court Nullifies El-Rufai’s Banishment of Arak Monarch – Orders Payment of N5m Damages

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Kaduna State High Court in Kafanchan, as reported...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments...

Sanwo-Olu Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing PAs From Outside Public Service

Political parties 0
The Lagos State government has issued a directive barring...

The Real Subsidies Are Not For The Poor, But The Rich – Femi Falana, SAN

Opinion 0
Globally, subsidies, whether for food, transportation, energy or housing,...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights