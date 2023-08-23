Menu
Private jet crashes in Russia with Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘on board’

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

A private plane has crashed in the Tver region of Moscow, resulting in the tragic death of all 10 individuals aboard. Among the passengers was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, according to Russia news agency TASS and Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civilian aviation regulator. However, it remains uncertain if Prigozhin had actually boarded the flight.

The Embraer aircraft, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, carried seven passengers and three crew members. Sadly, all individuals on board are reported to have lost their lives in the crash.

Danield Hawkins, a journalist in Moscow, mentioned that there are unconfirmed reports suggesting that the aircraft might have been taken down by air defense systems.

Prigozhin’s involvement in the incident is still being clarified, with some reports indicating he was on board or listed among the passengers. Journalists are attempting to verify this information, and a second jet that had been in the air has turned back to St. Petersburg.

Earlier, Prigozhin had led a short-lived armed rebellion against the Russian leadership, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s authority. He orchestrated an occupation of Rostov-on-Don and sent military columns towards Moscow, criticizing the Russian military leadership and highlighting issues with munitions supplies for his fighters in Ukraine. The rebellion was ultimately halted through negotiations with the Kremlin and the involvement of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, leading to Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters finding refuge in Belarus.

