Tinubunomics Policies

President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments in government agencies. Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has been directed to take a 90-day pre-retirement leave starting from August 24, 2023. His retirement from service will be effective on November 24, 2023. In his place, Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote will serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of NIMC for a 90-day period beginning on August 24, 2023. Subsequently, she will assume the role of substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO for a four-year term commencing on November 24, 2023. These decisions were conveyed through a statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajiri Ngelale.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has endorsed the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC). This appointment follows the conclusion of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi. The new appointment is effective immediately.

These directives underline President Tinubu’s commitment to maintaining efficient leadership within government agencies and ensuring smooth transitions in key positions.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

