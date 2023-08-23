President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments in government agencies. Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has been directed to take a 90-day pre-retirement leave starting from August 24, 2023. His retirement from service will be effective on November 24, 2023. In his place, Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote will serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of NIMC for a 90-day period beginning on August 24, 2023. Subsequently, she will assume the role of substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO for a four-year term commencing on November 24, 2023. These decisions were conveyed through a statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajiri Ngelale.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has endorsed the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC). This appointment follows the conclusion of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi. The new appointment is effective immediately.

These directives underline President Tinubu’s commitment to maintaining efficient leadership within government agencies and ensuring smooth transitions in key positions.