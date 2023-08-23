Menu
Positive Outlook for Nigeria Under President Tinubu’s Leadership, Pastor Kumuyi Believes

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, expressed optimism that Nigeria will experience positive changes under the leadership of President Tinubu and his cabinet members.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Church’s monthly Global Crusade scheduled for Osogbo on August 24, Kumuyi conveyed his belief that God has not abandoned the country and that Nigerians will witness a transformative phase through President Tinubu’s administration. He commended the selection of the President’s cabinet members, emphasizing their commendable track records.

Kumuyi stated, “Let’s leave the past behind us. Today marks a new beginning, and I am confident that we will witness positive developments in our country through the leadership of President Tinubu and his cabinet. Remarkable achievements await.”

He encouraged people to scrutinize each new minister’s background, highlighting their positive contributions as former state governors and ministers. Kumuyi stressed the importance of supporting and accepting the new leadership, rather than constantly criticizing their actions. He believed that God would work through them to foster national development.

The pastor concluded, “God’s intervention will touch the hearts of our leaders, aligning their intentions with the welfare of the people. They will be imbued with wisdom to guide our nation towards prosperity, and the Lord will guide their decisions.”

