Cases & Trials

Police arraign ‘Okada’ rider for allegedly abducting Air Force officer

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Badagry (Lagos State), Aug. 23, 2023

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 27-year-old Okada rider (commercial motorcyclist), Mohammed Amine, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly abducting an Air Force officer.
The defendant of no fixed residential address is facing a two-count charge of abduction and breach of peace.
The prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 9 at about 9.40.p.m. in Badagry area of Lagos.
Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly abducted one Reuben Robinson, of 653 Nigeria Air Force, Ahanve, Badagry to an unknown destination against his consent.
He said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by taking the complainant to an unknown destination with his TVS motorcycle with registration number BDG 737 QP.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 21 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.
He said the surety must be gainfully employed with a tax address verification of two years.
Adefioye adjourned the case until Sept.14, for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

