Peter Obi and Chekwas Okorie Set to Return to APGA, Says National Chairman

Strong indications suggest that Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 general elections Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Chief Chekwas Okorie, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), may be on the verge of returning to APGA. These reports, as first covered by Naija247news, highlight the potential reintegration of Obi and Okorie into the party they were previously associated with before their respective stints in other political parties.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Addressing reporters, the National Chairman of APGA, Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa, expressed confidence that Peter Obi would ultimately rejoin the party. Ezeokenwa emphasized that APGA is the sole platform that can facilitate the realization of Obi’s ambitions. He stated, “Peter Obi is going to come back to APGA, and that is his home and the only vehicle that will take him to his destination.”

Ezeokenwa went on to share that he has been in communication with Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founding National Chairman of APGA. He expressed his belief that through Okorie’s influence and the dedication of party members, APGA can secure victories in additional states across the country. Ezeokenwa emphasized the significance of Okorie’s return, stating, “He is like a father, and he started this APGA. I told him that he cannot finish building a house and abandon it. Whatever his reasons may have been, he will return to APGA, and together we shall rebuild the party and win other states.”

While acknowledging Mr. Peter Obi’s achievements within the Labour Party, Ezeokenwa countered the notion that the success solely belongs to the Labour Party. He emphasized that APGA’s ideology and manifesto have played a significant role in shaping Obi’s achievements. Ezeokenwa clarified, “Labor Party cannot take the glory of APGA, and if Labor Party wants to campaign for its party, it should talk about the former Ondo state governor Chief Mimiko and not Peter Obi, who was a member of APGA. All those achievements were when he was in our party.”