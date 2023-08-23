Pan-African Vision: Embrace or Rejection by Richard Odusanya



Let’s begin by discussing the spiritual awakening of Pan-Africanism, as embodied by the iconic Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter, Robert Nesta Marley OM. Throughout his career, Marley emerged as a Rastafari symbol, infusing his music with a strong sense of spirituality. He famously stated, “Emancipate yourselves (Africans) from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds.” Despite the considerable scholarly examination of Marley’s work, there hasn’t been a specific study addressing his use of music as a platform to convey ideas about Africa’s political liberation and unity. This piece focuses on exactly that – the pinnacle of Pan-Africanism.



Marley’s pan-Africanist ideas seem to stem from a combination of factors: his early life in Nine Miles, Jamaica, where African customs and storytelling were preserved; his embrace of the Rastafarian religion, reggae music, and the teachings of Marcus Garvey, a Jamaican leader who advocated a back-to-Africa movement in the early 20th century.



Sadly, many individuals have been influenced to view their culture as ‘evil’ due to colonization’s lasting impact. The colonial mindset continues to grip Africa, while the continent’s abundant natural resources are exploited by external forces, leaving little benefit for the countries whose resources are plundered. This has led to heightened racism and conflicts, issues that Pan-Africanism aimed to eradicate.



Thankfully, positive changes have occurred in the 21st century. Africa boasts six of the world’s ten fastest-growing economies, reduced conflicts, and a rise in democratic governance and human rights. With Africa in a prime position for transformation, the Pan-Africanism ideal must evolve to meet new demands and engage new generations. The mark of successful Pan-Africanism lies in its ability to inspire Africans of all ages and adapt to change.



The African Union (AU) envisions “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.” While this aspiration is commendable, it’s essential to ensure it’s not mere rhetoric. The framework known as ‘Vision 2063,’ jointly developed by the AU, AfDB, and the ECA, aims to articulate clear prerequisites for Africa’s ongoing transformation. This vision should redefine the continent’s path and declare the 21st century as Africa’s era of Acceptance, not Rejection.



Ultimately, the desired Africa embodies Pan-Africanism’s ‘Acceptance not Rejection,’ intertwined with a strategic framework for inclusive and sustainable development. This reflects the Pan-African pursuit of unity, self-determination, freedom, progress, and collective prosperity. This envisioned Africa stands for good governance, a high standard of living, equality, job creation, addressing challenges of population growth and urbanization, improved infrastructure, and social security.



A paradigm shift that embraces Pan-Africanism, much like the ongoing decolonization struggle in Burkina Faso, is imperative. Burkina Faso, once ruled by the remarkable pan-Africanist leader Thomas Sankara, continues to strive for liberation from colonial ties. Presently, President Ibrahim Traore is carrying on Sankara’s spirit, challenging French influence and promoting autonomy.



In conclusion, the path to Africa’s emancipation aligns with the ideals of Pan-Africanism. The spirit of great leaders like Thomas Sankara lives on, guiding the continent toward liberation and self-determination. This is the Africa we aspire to see.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!