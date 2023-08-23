Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Obi Urged to Engage in Alliance Talks with Tinubu, Not Atiku or Kwankwaso

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

A prominent member of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has advised the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, against taking a secondary role in politics. Isiguzoro emphasized that Obi should focus on initiating discussions with President Bola Tinubu, rather than considering collaborations with his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso from the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Isiguzoro cautioned that if Obi chooses to play a subordinate role in future political endeavors, he risks losing the support of Nigerians. Isiguzoro further suggested that Obi should withdraw from any alliance talks that undermine his leadership potential.

In a statement released by the Ohanaeze chieftain and reported by Naija247news, it was noted that while discussions among opposition party leaders may be seen as a positive development, any deviation from the expectations of average Nigerians could be viewed as the manipulative efforts of desperate politicians with ulterior motives.

Isiguzoro pointed out that Nigerians are skeptical about the potential success of alliance talks involving Atiku or Kwankwaso as leaders, expressing doubts about their intentions. He warned that aligning with these politicians could tarnish Peter Obi’s reputation and credibility if he chooses to assume a lesser role.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo advised Peter Obi to exercise caution, highlighting that his association with Atiku and Kwankwaso might negatively impact him unless they genuinely support him to lead a unified opposition movement – a prospect deemed unlikely by Isiguzoro.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kwara PDP Suspends Youth Leader Over Disparaging Comments About Saraki
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kwara PDP Suspends Youth Leader Over Disparaging Comments About Saraki

Yetunde Kolawale -
The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party...

Actress Nia Long Seeks Full Custody of 11-Year-Old Son After Ex-Husband Ime Udoka’s Infidelity Scandal

Yetunde Kolawale -
American actress Nia Long has submitted a request to...

Troops Foil IPOB/ESN Attack and Disrupt Boko Haram Activities

Yetunde Kolawale -
The 34 Artillery Brigade's troops, operating within the 82...

Positive Outlook for Nigeria Under President Tinubu’s Leadership, Pastor Kumuyi Believes

Samuel Onyekwe -
Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Overseer of Deeper Life...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kwara PDP Suspends Youth Leader Over Disparaging Comments About Saraki

Political parties 0
The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party...

Actress Nia Long Seeks Full Custody of 11-Year-Old Son After Ex-Husband Ime Udoka’s Infidelity Scandal

Lifestyle News 0
American actress Nia Long has submitted a request to...

Troops Foil IPOB/ESN Attack and Disrupt Boko Haram Activities

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The 34 Artillery Brigade's troops, operating within the 82...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights