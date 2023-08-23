Obi Urged to Engage in Alliance Talks with Tinubu, Not Atiku or Kwankwaso

A prominent member of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has advised the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, against taking a secondary role in politics. Isiguzoro emphasized that Obi should focus on initiating discussions with President Bola Tinubu, rather than considering collaborations with his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso from the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

Isiguzoro cautioned that if Obi chooses to play a subordinate role in future political endeavors, he risks losing the support of Nigerians. Isiguzoro further suggested that Obi should withdraw from any alliance talks that undermine his leadership potential.

In a statement released by the Ohanaeze chieftain and reported by Naija247news, it was noted that while discussions among opposition party leaders may be seen as a positive development, any deviation from the expectations of average Nigerians could be viewed as the manipulative efforts of desperate politicians with ulterior motives.

Isiguzoro pointed out that Nigerians are skeptical about the potential success of alliance talks involving Atiku or Kwankwaso as leaders, expressing doubts about their intentions. He warned that aligning with these politicians could tarnish Peter Obi’s reputation and credibility if he chooses to assume a lesser role.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo advised Peter Obi to exercise caution, highlighting that his association with Atiku and Kwankwaso might negatively impact him unless they genuinely support him to lead a unified opposition movement – a prospect deemed unlikely by Isiguzoro.