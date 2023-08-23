Menu
Politics & Govt News

Obi, LP Storm Imo, Set to Clear Out Apc And Hope Uzodinma

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 23 2023.

THE 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and former governor of Imo State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, called on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state to start preparing to vacate the Government House ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Obi stated this in Owerri while flagging off the Imo State governorship campaign of the LP Candidate, Senator Athan Achonu.

Obi said that the election of the LP in Imo would end mis-governance in the state.

Downplaying reported leadership crisis in the party and multiple flagbearers, Obi said: “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in process.

“LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigerians for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there would be change. In Abia State, today, there is hope; that is what is called governance. This is because a first class brain who knows what he is doing is the governor there.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do want they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo. I believe in process. Achonu emerged through the right process. Vote for LP and things will start happening.”

Earlier, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, said: “Senator Athan Achonu is the only governorship candidate of the party. I was the chairman of the panel that conducted the primary election, which produced him as the winner of the election. I am here to bear testimony that he is our candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

“We have not even started in Abia but the noise is everywhere. We are less than 100 days in office in Abia. Labour Party is known for governance. Vote for the Labour Party.”

Also speaking, Senator Athan Achonu, said: “Once we take over the Government House, we are going to conduct Local Government election, fix the roads and electricity. We will also end insecurity and ensure that civil servants and pensioners are promptly paid. When we set everything right, people will be happy and feel the positive impact of good governance.

“Starting from day one when I become governor, there won’t be bloodshed in Imo State again.
Peoples' houses won't be burnt. I will implement the autonomy of the LGAs. I will conduct LGA election and I will not tamper with local government funds. I will also ensure that infrastructures are developed. I am known for human capital development. Imo people are suffering; the civil servants and pensioners are suffering. Once I become governor, they will be taken proper care of."

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

