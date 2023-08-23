Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria stock market gains N157b,All Share Index appreciates by 0.44%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday sustained marginal bullish trend, gaining three out of the last three trading sessions.

The All Share Index appreciated by 0.44%, closing at 65,488.67 points from the previous close of 65,202.41 points.

Investors gained N157 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.44% to close at N35.842 trillion from the previous close of N35.685 trillion.

An aggregate of 293 million units of shares were traded in 5,895 deals, valued at N4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 16 equities emerged as gainers against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 9.84% growth to close at N1.34 from the previous close N1.22

CWG, SCOA and ABC Transport among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.74%, 9.37% and 8.33% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Sunu Assurance, CHELLARAM and Nigerian Breweries led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

JOHNHOLT and Mutual Benefits among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.81% and 6.82% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 41 million units of its shares in 449 deals, valued at about N185 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 36 million units of its shares in 254 deals, valued at about N616 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 32 million units of its shares in 167 deals, valued at N229.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

