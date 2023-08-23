Menu
ASUU

New university curriculum to be implemented from September 2023, says NUC.

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

As reported by Naija247news, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed that the implementation of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) is scheduled to commence in September 2023. The CCMAS document is designed to shape program curricula and enhance education delivery in Nigerian institutions by introducing innovative content and methodologies that align with the nation’s educational objectives.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ colloquium on CCMAS in Abuja, Chris Maiyaki, the acting Executive Secretary of NUC, emphasized that this initiative aims to elevate Nigerian universities to become some of the highest-ranked in Africa. He explained that the CCMAS would constitute 70% of the curriculum, while the remaining 30% would be determined by the respective universities.

Maiyaki underlined that the implementation of CCMAS holds the potential to refine the future of education in the country. He stressed that NUC is dedicated to ensuring the quality and global competitiveness of Nigerian universities and their graduates. The development of CCMAS involved collaboration with experts, including professors, regulatory bodies, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, and other stakeholders. Maiyaki emphasized that this initiative aligns with global standards and will equip graduates with knowledge and skills to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Education Minister Prof. Tahir Mamman urged universities to effectively utilize the 30% input from university senates. He emphasized that universities should ensure that students acquire applicable skills and soft skills, irrespective of their core disciplines. Mamman highlighted the importance of these skills being relevant to the university’s environment, Nigeria as a whole, and the global community. He underscored the present need to develop strategies that guide tertiary institutions, especially universities, in preparing suitable human resources for the country’s advancement.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

