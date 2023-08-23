NESG, CBN discuss synergy, economic stability

L-R Board director of the NESG, Philip Mshelbila, outgoing CEO, Laoye Jaiyeola, acting Governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, Chairman of the NESG, Niyi Yusuf, board directors, Amina Maina and Abubakar Suleiman, during the NESG’s courtesy visit to the CBN in Abuja

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

NESG Board of Directors led by the Chairman, Mr Niyi Yusuf, on Tuesday, 22nd of August 2023, held discussions with the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Folashodun Shonubi.

The meeting was centered around synergizing towards ensuring Nigeria’s monetary and macroeconomic stability.

The leadership of the CBN was also invited to collaborate and participate in the forthcoming 29th Nigerian Economic Summit, scheduled to hold on the 23rd and 24th of October, 2023.

It is a platform for bringing together private sector leaders and senior public sector officials to discuss and dialogue on the future of the Nigerian economy.