Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

NDLEA hunts ‘Lekki drug dealer’ who injured operative while fleeing arrest.

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

According to a report from Naija247news, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has initiated a manhunt for Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, a notorious drug dealer based in Lekki, Lagos. The agency made this announcement through a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kayode is currently evading authorities after an incident in which he reportedly used his luxury vehicle to injure an NDLEA officer while attempting to escape arrest during a search of his residence last weekend. The NDLEA officers had conducted the search at Kayode’s house on Adetola Ayeni Close, Lekki, Lagos, based on credible intelligence suggesting his involvement in illegal drug activities.

Although Kayode was not present when the anti-narcotics team arrived at his residence, he returned while the search was underway. In a dramatic turn of events, upon seeing the NDLEA officers, he quickly reversed his car, striking one of the officers, and crashed through his gate before colliding with the fence of a neighboring compound. The impact of his car’s speed caused damage to both his neighbor’s concrete wall and his own vehicle.

Kayode managed to flee the scene by exiting his car, thereby evading capture. The NDLEA has now launched a concerted effort to locate and apprehend the wanted drug dealer.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Wike alleges that corn vendors contribute to insecurity in Abuja.
Next article
Wike identifies 30 areas in FCT, putting 6000 buildings at risk of demolition.
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

New university curriculum to be implemented from September 2023, says NUC.

Yetunde Kolawale -
As reported by Naija247news, the National Universities Commission (NUC)...

Wike identifies 30 areas in FCT, putting 6000 buildings at risk of demolition.

Samuel Onyekwe -
As reported by Naija247news, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Wike alleges that corn vendors contribute to insecurity in Abuja.

Samuel Onyekwe -
According to reports from Naija247news, Nyesom Wike, the Minister...

Court dismisses suits attempting to prevent DSS and AGF from arresting Emefiele’s siblings.

Saraki Mohammed -
Court dismisses suits seeking to halt DSS and AGF...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

New university curriculum to be implemented from September 2023, says NUC.

ASUU 0
As reported by Naija247news, the National Universities Commission (NUC)...

Wike identifies 30 areas in FCT, putting 6000 buildings at risk of demolition.

Regions 0
As reported by Naija247news, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Wike alleges that corn vendors contribute to insecurity in Abuja.

Regions 0
According to reports from Naija247news, Nyesom Wike, the Minister...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights