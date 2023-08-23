NDLEA hunts ‘Lekki drug dealer’ who injured operative while fleeing arrest.

According to a report from Naija247news, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has initiated a manhunt for Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, a notorious drug dealer based in Lekki, Lagos. The agency made this announcement through a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja.

Kayode is currently evading authorities after an incident in which he reportedly used his luxury vehicle to injure an NDLEA officer while attempting to escape arrest during a search of his residence last weekend. The NDLEA officers had conducted the search at Kayode’s house on Adetola Ayeni Close, Lekki, Lagos, based on credible intelligence suggesting his involvement in illegal drug activities.

Although Kayode was not present when the anti-narcotics team arrived at his residence, he returned while the search was underway. In a dramatic turn of events, upon seeing the NDLEA officers, he quickly reversed his car, striking one of the officers, and crashed through his gate before colliding with the fence of a neighboring compound. The impact of his car’s speed caused damage to both his neighbor’s concrete wall and his own vehicle.

Kayode managed to flee the scene by exiting his car, thereby evading capture. The NDLEA has now launched a concerted effort to locate and apprehend the wanted drug dealer.