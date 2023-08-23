Naira Depreciates to N770/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and the parallel market segments of the foreign exchange market on Tuesday, August 22.

The Domestic currency fell by 1.24 per cent or N9.40 against the American Dollar in the official market during the session to settle at N770.72/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N761.32/$1.

The Naira was pressured by a significant rise in the demand for forex at the spot market, with the FX turnover soaring by 72.7 per cent or $47.24 million to $112.22 million from the $64.98 million reported a day earlier.

In the black market, Naira lost N35 against US Dollar to settle at N890/$1 compared with the previous day's closing rate of N855/$1.