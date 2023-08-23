Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Mourinho Expresses Interest in Greenwood as Man Utd Considers Contract Termination

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Roma’s manager, Jose Mourinho, has reportedly shown interest in acquiring Mason Greenwood following the announcement from Manchester United that the 21-year-old will no longer feature for the club. This development, as reported by Naija247news, has prompted several teams, including Serie A’s Roma, to express their interest in the player.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mail Sport has reported that various teams have contacted Manchester United regarding the potential transfer of Greenwood. The decision comes after a comprehensive five-month internal investigation, which concluded that Greenwood had not engaged in the series of serious offenses he had been charged with.

Although the internal investigation cleared him of these offenses, both the club and the player have collectively decided that it would be in Greenwood’s best interest to continue his football career elsewhere. As per the situation, it seems unlikely that Greenwood will transfer to another club within England. Instead, he is likely to make a move abroad, with keen interest coming from clubs in Italy, Turkey, and other regions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Peter Obi and Chekwas Okorie Set to Return to APGA, Says National Chairman
Next article
Kaduna State High Court Nullifies El-Rufai’s Banishment of Arak Monarch – Orders Payment of N5m Damages
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

Samuel Onyekwe -
President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments...

Sanwo-Olu Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing PAs From Outside Public Service

Yetunde Kolawale -
The Lagos State government has issued a directive barring...

The Real Subsidies Are Not For The Poor, But The Rich – Femi Falana, SAN

Naija247news, New York -
Globally, subsidies, whether for food, transportation, energy or housing,...

Reuben Abati on Tinubu’s Ministers and Nigeria’s Dilemma

Naija247news, New York -
Yesterday, 45 Ministers were inaugurated in the Federal Republic...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Tinubu’s Directives on NIMC DG and DTAC Director

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has issued directives regarding key appointments...

Sanwo-Olu Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing PAs From Outside Public Service

Political parties 0
The Lagos State government has issued a directive barring...

The Real Subsidies Are Not For The Poor, But The Rich – Femi Falana, SAN

Opinion 0
Globally, subsidies, whether for food, transportation, energy or housing,...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights