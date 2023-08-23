Mourinho Expresses Interest in Greenwood as Man Utd Considers Contract Termination

Roma’s manager, Jose Mourinho, has reportedly shown interest in acquiring Mason Greenwood following the announcement from Manchester United that the 21-year-old will no longer feature for the club. This development, as reported by Naija247news, has prompted several teams, including Serie A’s Roma, to express their interest in the player.

Mail Sport has reported that various teams have contacted Manchester United regarding the potential transfer of Greenwood. The decision comes after a comprehensive five-month internal investigation, which concluded that Greenwood had not engaged in the series of serious offenses he had been charged with.

Although the internal investigation cleared him of these offenses, both the club and the player have collectively decided that it would be in Greenwood’s best interest to continue his football career elsewhere. As per the situation, it seems unlikely that Greenwood will transfer to another club within England. Instead, he is likely to make a move abroad, with keen interest coming from clubs in Italy, Turkey, and other regions.