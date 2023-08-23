Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Man, 30, docked for alleged assault, detention

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikorodu (Lagos State), Aug. 23, 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 30-year-old man, Segun Fowora, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged unlawful assault and detention.

Fowora, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault and unlawful detention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3 at about 10.00 a.m. at Owode Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendant unlawfully detained one Mr Jimoh Samson in his office located at Owode Ibeshe Last Bus-stop for a period of five hours without his consent.

She said the defendant allegedly assaulted the complainant by torturing and placing beer bottle cover in between his two hands and tied it with plastic rubber which caused his hands to be partially paralysed.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 272 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr O. A. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Boko Haram terrorist,wife surrender to troops in Borno
Next article
Police arraign ‘Okada’ rider for allegedly abducting Air Force officer
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits abducts eight prospective corps members on their way to NYSC camp in Zamfara

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least eight  prospective corps members...

Apostle Chibuzor slept with me multiple times without protection, got me pregnant” – Lady alleges

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 23,2023. A lady has accused the Omega Power Ministries...

“I’m grateful that Fela existed in his time” – Burna Boy

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner...

Police arraign ‘Okada’ rider for allegedly abducting Air Force officer

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Badagry (Lagos State), Aug. 23, 2023 The Police on Wednesday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits abducts eight prospective corps members on their way to NYSC camp in Zamfara

Nigeria Security News 0
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least eight  prospective corps members...

Apostle Chibuzor slept with me multiple times without protection, got me pregnant” – Lady alleges

Religion 0
August 23,2023. A lady has accused the Omega Power Ministries...

“I’m grateful that Fela existed in his time” – Burna Boy

Entertainment 0
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights