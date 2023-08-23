Man, 30, docked for alleged assault, detention

Ikorodu (Lagos State), Aug. 23, 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 30-year-old man, Segun Fowora, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged unlawful assault and detention.

Fowora, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault and unlawful detention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3 at about 10.00 a.m. at Owode Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendant unlawfully detained one Mr Jimoh Samson in his office located at Owode Ibeshe Last Bus-stop for a period of five hours without his consent.

She said the defendant allegedly assaulted the complainant by torturing and placing beer bottle cover in between his two hands and tied it with plastic rubber which caused his hands to be partially paralysed.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 272 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr O. A. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)