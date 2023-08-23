Menu
Political parties

Kwara PDP Suspends Youth Leader Over Disparaging Comments About Saraki

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken action against its youth leader, Haliru Dansoho Mahmoud, due to his uncomplimentary remarks directed at former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. These remarks were made in July 2023, and Mahmoud had accused Saraki of playing an inappropriate role in the 2023 general elections, which allegedly contributed to the party’s unsatisfactory performance.

The party’s decision to suspend Mahmoud was officially announced by Tunji Moronfoye, the party’s publicity secretary. Moronfoye released a statement confirming the suspension following a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC). The decision came after a thorough examination of the matter by a disciplinary committee that was established to investigate the youth leader’s behavior.

Moronfoye’s statement read, “After considering the report from the disciplinary committee, which indicated the state youth leader’s guilt in relation to the charges brought against him by concerned party members, the SWC of the party has made the decision to suspend the state Youth Leader indefinitely.”

Coverage Source: Naija247news.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

