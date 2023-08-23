Menu
Court dismisses suits attempting to prevent DSS and AGF from arresting Emefiele’s siblings.

By: Saraki Mohammed

Court dismisses suits seeking to halt DSS and AGF from arresting Emefiele siblings, according to Naija247news.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has rejected two fundamental rights enforcement suits by siblings of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The brothers sought an injunction against the DSS from arresting or detaining them in connection with the investigation of the suspended apex bank governor.

The applicants’ lawyer, Grace Ehusani, revealed that the applicants filed notices of discontinuance without explaining the reasons.

While the DSS counsel, Ibrahim Awo, suggested dismissing the case and imposing a N2 million cost, the AGF’s counsel, Maimuma Lami-Sheru, supported Awo’s plea.

Justice Emmanuel Okpe, the presiding judge, struck out the cases without requiring the applicants to pay any costs.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammed

