Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Boko Haram terrorist,wife surrender to troops in Borno

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Boko Haram fighter and his wife have surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

“Following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the north east, one Boko Haram fighter alongside his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza. Items recovered from the terrorist, include one AK 47 Rifle and 10 Live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition,” the statement read.

In a separate operation on 21 August 2023, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under 8 Division, Area of Responsibility, while acting on actionable Intelligence, ambushed insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK 47 Rifles and four motorcycles.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law abiding citizens to support its operations to enhance security across the country,” the statement added. (www.naija247news.com).

