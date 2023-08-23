Menu
Bianca Ojukwu Increases Efforts in the US to Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 
Ambassador Bianca, the widow of the late Igbo leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has stepped up her campaign for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu has already been declared free by a Nigerian court with proper jurisdiction. Speaking at the Annual National Conference and Convention of the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) in Dallas, Texas, Ambassador Bianca, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, emphasized the need for increased collaboration among the South East governors.

She urged them to intensify their efforts towards securing Kanu’s release.

AVID is a gathering of American citizens of Igbo descent, including both men and women, who have honorably served in various branches of the United States military during different conflicts and periods of war.

Ojukwu, a special guest at the event, pointed out that the initial lackadaisical response of Igbo leaders to Kanu’s unlawful detention played a significant role in exacerbating tensions within the South East region today.

