Nigeria Metro News

Bauchi Police Arrest House Wife for Killing 4-day-old stepson

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bauchi Police Command have arrested Furera Abubakar, a 24-year-old housewife ,  for allegedly killing her four-day-old stepson at Bantu village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to the nursing mother (victim’s mother).

“The suspect entered the co-wife’s room with insecticide liquid (Gramalin) and applied it to the unhealed baby’s umbilical cord. The liquid which was suspected to be corrosively affected, led to the deterioration of the baby’s health and eventually led to his death.”the police spokesperson said.

Wakil explained that the incident was reported to the Ningi Divisional Police Headquarters on August 19, 2023, four days after the baby was born. Wakil added that investigation was ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

