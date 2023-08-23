Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Security News

Bandits abducts eight prospective corps members on their way to NYSC camp in Zamfara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least eight  prospective corps members  travelling to Sokoto for their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation program have reportedly been abducted by gunmen.

Eddy Megwa, the Director of Press at the NYSC headquarters said the abducted graduates were travelling at night to their designated orientation camp when the gunmen waylaid their vehicle on the outskirts of Zamfara.

The victims were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom to Sokoto state for their one-year national service when the incident happened.

Three of the passengers in the bus escaped while the remaining eight were seized by the gunmen. Megwa further revealed that the Director-General of the NYSC is in Zamfara to work with security agencies and secure their release.

He said:

“It happened on Saturday just before Gusau road in Zamfara. Two days ago when the director-general heard about it, he relocated to Zamfara to work with the security agencies trying to secure their release.

“He’s also in touch with the families of the prospective corps members. We’re hoping that, in no time, they would be released.

“The issue is that we have always been against night travel. It is risky and wrong. Their call-up letter specifically says that they should rest and continue the next day once it gets dark during their trips. Times are bad. Even we as officers stop our trips once it’s 6pm.

“We feel so bad for what the corps members are going through. We assure the public that, with the DG’s intervention, we will secure their release.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Apostle Chibuzor slept with me multiple times without protection, got me pregnant” – Lady alleges
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Apostle Chibuzor slept with me multiple times without protection, got me pregnant” – Lady alleges

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 23,2023. A lady has accused the Omega Power Ministries...

“I’m grateful that Fela existed in his time” – Burna Boy

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner...

Police arraign ‘Okada’ rider for allegedly abducting Air Force officer

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Badagry (Lagos State), Aug. 23, 2023 The Police on Wednesday...

Man, 30, docked for alleged assault, detention

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Ikorodu (Lagos State), Aug. 23, 2023 A 30-year-old man, Segun...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Apostle Chibuzor slept with me multiple times without protection, got me pregnant” – Lady alleges

Religion 0
August 23,2023. A lady has accused the Omega Power Ministries...

“I’m grateful that Fela existed in his time” – Burna Boy

Entertainment 0
August 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner...

Police arraign ‘Okada’ rider for allegedly abducting Air Force officer

Cases & Trials 0
Badagry (Lagos State), Aug. 23, 2023 The Police on Wednesday...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights