Bandits abducts eight prospective corps members on their way to NYSC camp in Zamfara

August 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least eight prospective corps members travelling to Sokoto for their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation program have reportedly been abducted by gunmen.

Eddy Megwa, the Director of Press at the NYSC headquarters said the abducted graduates were travelling at night to their designated orientation camp when the gunmen waylaid their vehicle on the outskirts of Zamfara.

The victims were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom to Sokoto state for their one-year national service when the incident happened.

Three of the passengers in the bus escaped while the remaining eight were seized by the gunmen. Megwa further revealed that the Director-General of the NYSC is in Zamfara to work with security agencies and secure their release.

He said:

“It happened on Saturday just before Gusau road in Zamfara. Two days ago when the director-general heard about it, he relocated to Zamfara to work with the security agencies trying to secure their release.

“He’s also in touch with the families of the prospective corps members. We’re hoping that, in no time, they would be released.

“The issue is that we have always been against night travel. It is risky and wrong. Their call-up letter specifically says that they should rest and continue the next day once it gets dark during their trips. Times are bad. Even we as officers stop our trips once it’s 6pm.

“We feel so bad for what the corps members are going through. We assure the public that, with the DG’s intervention, we will secure their release.” (www.naija247news.com).