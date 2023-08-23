Apostle Chibuzor slept with me multiple times without protection, got me pregnant” – Lady alleges

August 23,2023.

A lady has accused the Omega Power Ministries General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of having a sexual relationship with her which led to pregnancy.

The woman who boldly spoke in a video noted that her escapade with the pastor occurred when she was living in his house

According to her, Apostle Chibuzor slept with her multiple times without condoms despite knowing she was engaged and she eventually got pregnant.

She added that the clergyman offered her the sum of N10M to keep their relationship secret

The lady claimed that Apostle Chibuzor threatened to kick her out of his house and do harm to her if she turned down his sexual advances, and after much persuasion, she gave in.